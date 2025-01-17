KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 334.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,323 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 38,110 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 228,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

SCHG stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

