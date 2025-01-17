KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 37,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $30.07. The firm has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $502,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 861,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,048,707.32. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. This represents a 9.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 745,263 shares of company stock worth $18,578,014. Company insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

