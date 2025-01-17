KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $272.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $224.86 and a 1 year high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

