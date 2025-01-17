Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,385 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 8.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,586,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBS. UBS Group upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,796 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total value of $1,260,055.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,560 shares in the company, valued at $27,053,310.40. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total transaction of $2,144,760.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,941,285.61. This trade represents a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,066 shares of company stock valued at $54,900,427 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $718.34 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $762.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $711.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $584.33.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

