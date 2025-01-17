Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline comprises about 2.2% of Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

PBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $37.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.66. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $32.81 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.58%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

