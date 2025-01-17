Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,335 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBUY. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,427,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at $800,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the third quarter valued at about $699,000. Finally, SIH Partners LLLP bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the second quarter worth about $441,000.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IBUY opened at $65.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.81 million, a P/E ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.53. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $49.08 and a 12-month high of $70.39.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Profile

The Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Online Retail index. The fund tracks an index of global stocks issued by firms with revenues dominated by online retail sales. Stocks are equally weighted within two geographic buckets. IBUY was launched on Apr 20, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

