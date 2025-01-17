Kropz (LON:KRPZ) Trading Down 15.4% – Here’s What Happened

Kropz plc (LON:KRPZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 15.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). 120,858 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 315% from the average session volume of 29,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).
Kropz Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 682.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.41. The stock has a market cap of £10.16 million, a PE ratio of -75.00 and a beta of -0.10.
Kropz Company Profile
Kropz is an emerging plant nutrient producer with an advanced stage phosphate mining project in South Africa and a phosphate project in the Republic of Congo (‘RoC’). The vision of the Kropz Group is to become a leading independent phosphate rock producer and to develop into an integrated, mine-to-market plant nutrient company focusing on sub-Saharan Africa.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kropz
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Kropz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kropz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.