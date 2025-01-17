Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 592,800 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the December 15th total of 745,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of Landstar System stock traded down $3.59 on Friday, hitting $174.23. 1,202,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,664. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.83. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $164.04 and a 1-year high of $200.43.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

In other Landstar System news, CFO James P. Todd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $184,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,778.56. This represents a 6.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 1.5% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 14.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSTR. UBS Group upped their target price on Landstar System from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.45.

Get Our Latest Report on LSTR

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.