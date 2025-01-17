Lauer Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lauer Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 217,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the period. Mittelman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,169,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $293.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $233.43 and a 52-week high of $302.95.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

