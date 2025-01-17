Lauer Wealth LLC Takes $190,000 Position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 233.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 1,156.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 43,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 54,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 20.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IIM opened at $12.00 on Friday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.0771 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

