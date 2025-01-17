Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA) Short Interest Update

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Lisata Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSTA remained flat at $3.72 during midday trading on Thursday. 50,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,891. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.14. Lisata Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.16. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. Analysts forecast that Lisata Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lisata Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lisata Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Lisata Therapeutics worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

About Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

