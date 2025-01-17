Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.18 Million

Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Lollybomb Meme Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $20.34 worth of Lollybomb Meme Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lollybomb Meme Coin has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lollybomb Meme Coin Profile

Lollybomb Meme Coin’s launch date was May 28th, 2024. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lollybomb Meme Coin is lollybomb.meme. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s official Twitter account is @lollybombmeme.

Lollybomb Meme Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Lollybomb Meme Coin is 0.00011524 USD and is down -8.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $329.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lollybomb.meme/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lollybomb Meme Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lollybomb Meme Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lollybomb Meme Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

