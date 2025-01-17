Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3,093.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,270 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,416 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $10,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $953,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 281.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 6,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6,702.7% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 60,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,922,000 after purchasing an additional 59,118 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,456.66. The trade was a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $370.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $491.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.57.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LULU. Barclays upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.