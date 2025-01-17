Lycos Energy (CVE:LCX) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Lycos Energy Inc. (CVE:LCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.29 and last traded at C$2.43, with a volume of 91067 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Lycos Energy from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, September 27th.
Lycos Energy Stock Down 0.4 %
About Lycos Energy
Lycos Energy Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canada. The company operates heavy-oil development assets in the Gull Lake area of southwest Saskatchewan and heavy-oil assets in the Lloydminster area. Lycos Energy Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
