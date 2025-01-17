M-tron Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI) Releases Investor Presentation for 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference**

M-tron Industries, Inc., an emerging growth company as defined by Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933, recently disclosed its provision of a slide presentation in conjunction with its participation at the 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 17, 2025. The presentation, accessible on the company’s investor relations website at [https://ir.mtronpti.com](https://ir.mtronpti.com), serves as a supplementary component to M-tron Industries’ participation in the conference.

This event marks the company’s commitment to transparent communication with its investors and stakeholders. The disclosed slide presentation is crucial for providing additional insights into M-tron Industries’ strategic focus, operational performance, and future outlook. Notably, M-tron Industries is traded on NYSE American under the symbol MPTI.

Included in the filing is Exhibit 99.1, which contains M-tron Industries, Inc.’s Investor Presentation. Additionally, at the end of the report, a Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document) is provided for reference.

Cameron Pforr, the Chief Financial Officer of M-tron Industries, Inc., signed the report on January 17, 2025, in compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

M-tron Industries Company Profile

M-tron Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

