Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Made Tech Group Plc (LON:MTEC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 26.50 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.32), with a volume of 1101684 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.31).
Made Tech Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,250.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 22.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 19.37.
About Made Tech Group
Made Tech Group Plc provides digital, data, and technology services to the public sector in the United Kingdom. It offers digital delivery, embedded capabilities, data infrastructure and insights, and legacy application transformation services. The company provides services that enable central government, healthcare, and local government organizations to digitally transform.
