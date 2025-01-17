MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the December 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

MainStreet Bancshares Price Performance

MNSBP traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.58. 227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.35. MainStreet Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03.

MainStreet Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

