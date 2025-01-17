Manta Network (MANTA) Price Reaches $0.80

Manta Network (MANTA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Manta Network token can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00000765 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Manta Network has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Manta Network has a market cap of $502.40 million and approximately $37.36 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 626,672,124 tokens. The official message board for Manta Network is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. Manta Network’s official website is manta.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Manta Pacific platform. Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 626,672,124.4499999 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.79576969 USD and is up 2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $42,385,903.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manta Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

