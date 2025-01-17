MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.83.
HZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarineMax
MarineMax Stock Down 0.8 %
MarineMax stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $624.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average of $31.29. MarineMax has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $38.20.
MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. MarineMax had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $563.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.
About MarineMax
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.
