MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.83.

HZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MarineMax

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarineMax

MarineMax Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 8.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,444,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,767,000 after acquiring an additional 110,601 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 534,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,835,000 after purchasing an additional 55,033 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MarineMax by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 401,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after buying an additional 74,451 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 45.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 368,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after buying an additional 114,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter worth $11,271,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $624.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average of $31.29. MarineMax has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $38.20.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. MarineMax had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $563.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

About MarineMax

(Get Free Report

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.