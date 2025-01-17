Mason & Associates Inc Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mason & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 10.9% in the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,581,137,000 after buying an additional 3,203,899 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,844,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,105,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,431,429,000 after acquiring an additional 874,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $159.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $286.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $167.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.65%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chevron from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.87.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

