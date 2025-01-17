McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Increased by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,088 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,564,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,694,403,000 after buying an additional 49,106 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,194,000 after buying an additional 51,210 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.5% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,186 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $16,870,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $283.29. 766,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,051. The company’s 50 day moving average is $293.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.80. The company has a market capitalization of $203.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $317.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.39.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total transaction of $989,121.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,201.25. The trade was a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.51, for a total transaction of $441,470.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $459,435.60. This represents a 49.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,704 shares of company stock worth $2,829,428 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

