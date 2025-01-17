Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.
Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance
NYSE MRK opened at $100.72 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.48 and a 1 year high of $134.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.
Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.92%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Daiwa America lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.67.
Merck & Co., Inc. Profile
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
