MGE Energy, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:MGEE)

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, March 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

MGE Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 49 years. MGE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 43.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MGE Energy to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

MGE Energy stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.80. The stock had a trading volume of 102,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,571. MGE Energy has a 52-week low of $61.94 and a 52-week high of $109.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.44 and a 200 day moving average of $91.07.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MGE Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

