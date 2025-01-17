MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $157.48, but opened at $169.05. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $167.54, with a volume of 40,663 shares trading hands.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 7.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $123.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.95 and a beta of 4.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.81.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

