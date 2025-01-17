MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading 4.4% Higher – What’s Next?

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $363.99 and last traded at $357.26. 6,868,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 18,815,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $342.17.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $479.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $361.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.18 and a beta of 3.25.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($8.98) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 1,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total value of $403,707.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,487,859.10. This trade represents a 8.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.41, for a total value of $14,479,312.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,514.70. This represents a 90.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,259,177 over the last quarter. 9.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

