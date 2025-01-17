MicroVision Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 11,174 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 125% compared to the typical volume of 4,970 call options.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MVIS. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on MicroVision in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.30 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroVision to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ:MVIS traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 11,741,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,862,123. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06. The stock has a market cap of $315.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.87. MicroVision has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.70.
MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.
