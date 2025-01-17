Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) vs. New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) Financial Survey

New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) and Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares New Horizon Aircraft and Mobilicom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Horizon Aircraft N/A N/A N/A Mobilicom N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.0% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Mobilicom shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Mobilicom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Horizon Aircraft N/A N/A -$8.16 million N/A N/A Mobilicom $2.26 million 9.27 -$4.70 million N/A N/A

This table compares New Horizon Aircraft and Mobilicom”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mobilicom has higher revenue and earnings than New Horizon Aircraft.

Volatility & Risk

New Horizon Aircraft has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobilicom has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for New Horizon Aircraft and Mobilicom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Horizon Aircraft 0 0 1 1 3.50 Mobilicom 0 0 0 0 0.00

New Horizon Aircraft currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.22%. Given New Horizon Aircraft’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe New Horizon Aircraft is more favorable than Mobilicom.

Summary

New Horizon Aircraft beats Mobilicom on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Horizon Aircraft

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market in the Uinted States. The company is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically like and helicopter. New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lindsay, Canada.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions, such as cloud management software, communication datalink and mobile mesh networking terminals, handheld control terminals, and professional services and support for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers, as well as hardware products and software solutions. Mobilicom Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Shoham, Israel.

