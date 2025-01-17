Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SCHW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Charles Schwab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays raised Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $76.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,194,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,882,430. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $136.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.60.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,300 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $188,623.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,838.69. The trade was a 11.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 9,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $755,996.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 442,807 shares in the company, valued at $36,057,774.01. The trade was a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,823 shares of company stock worth $2,171,194. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,840.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 67,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 21,377 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 104,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 63,463 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,640,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,299,000 after acquiring an additional 140,643 shares during the period. Finally, Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.0% in the second quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 775,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,122,000 after purchasing an additional 64,041 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

