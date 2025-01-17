Morton Capital Management LLC CA Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 30,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IWD stock opened at $190.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.92. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $200.42. The company has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

