Nathan Richardson Sells 1,000 Shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Stock

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) Director Nathan Richardson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $16,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,642 shares in the company, valued at $325,664.36. This represents a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nathan Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Nathan Richardson sold 4,766 shares of Grindr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $71,490.00.

On Friday, November 8th, Nathan Richardson sold 5,234 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $78,510.00.

Grindr Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE GRND opened at $16.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55. Grindr Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grindr

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRND. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Grindr in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,640,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Grindr by 9.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Grindr during the second quarter worth about $371,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Grindr in the second quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new stake in Grindr in the second quarter valued at about $3,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

GRND has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Grindr from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Grindr in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Grindr from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Grindr in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

Featured Articles

