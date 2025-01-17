National Bankshares Downgrades American Lithium (CVE:LI) to Sector Perform

National Bankshares cut shares of American Lithium (CVE:LI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$0.70 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$0.80.

American Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of LI opened at C$0.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$124.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.74. American Lithium has a 12 month low of C$0.44 and a 12 month high of C$1.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that American Lithium will post -0.0691633 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

About American Lithium

In other news, Director George Binninger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total transaction of C$101,000.00. Also, Director Andrew William Bowering acquired 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,742.20. 9.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North and South America. Its properties include the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

