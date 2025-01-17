Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports.

OMER has been the subject of several other reports. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Omeros in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded Omeros to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Omeros Stock Up 3.1 %

Institutional Trading of Omeros

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $9.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.01. Omeros has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $13.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the third quarter worth about $305,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Omeros by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 51,873 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 31,081 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Omeros in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

