NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Shares Down 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.27 and last traded at $5.31. 68,575 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 358,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

The stock has a market capitalization of $695.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 77.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGL. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

