NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Shares Down 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.27 and last traded at $5.31. 68,575 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 358,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.
The stock has a market capitalization of $695.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54.
NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 77.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.
