Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th.

Northern Technologies International has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years. Northern Technologies International has a payout ratio of 31.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northern Technologies International to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Shares of NTIC opened at $12.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23. Northern Technologies International has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $19.63.

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 7.51%. On average, analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

