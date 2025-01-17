Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) versus Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST) Financial Review

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) and Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) and Catalyst Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 0 2 0 0 2.00 Catalyst Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) presently has a consensus price target of $12.63, indicating a potential upside of 9.59%. Given Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) is more favorable than Catalyst Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) $220.69 million 2.24 $37.67 million $0.64 18.00 Catalyst Bancorp $11.25 million 4.53 $600,000.00 ($0.82) -14.33

This table compares Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) and Catalyst Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has higher revenue and earnings than Catalyst Bancorp. Catalyst Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) and Catalyst Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 10.94% 4.05% 0.49% Catalyst Bancorp N/A -4.12% -1.20%

Volatility and Risk

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Catalyst Bancorp has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.5% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) beats Catalyst Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

(Get Free Report)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds; and deposits funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds mortgage loans, mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. Further, the company provides automated teller machines; telephone, internet, and mobile banking services; and ACH and wire transfers, cash management, positive pay, and remote deposit capture services. It operates full-service banking offices in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York; and Hunterdon, Middlesex, Mercer, and Union counties, New Jersey. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

About Catalyst Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, the company invests in various types of securities comprising mortgage-backed securities, the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various federal agencies and of state and municipal governments, certificates of deposit at federally insured banks and savings institutions, and federal funds. Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Opelousas, Louisiana.

