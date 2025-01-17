Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $544.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NOC. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $614.00 to $643.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $587.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $595.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $550.94.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $480.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.35. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $418.60 and a 1-year high of $555.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $482.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.47.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.18 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 51.05%.

Northrop Grumman announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 1,156 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.93, for a total value of $616,067.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,183.41. The trade was a 68.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,255 shares of company stock valued at $663,859 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,168,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 101,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,531,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 5,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

