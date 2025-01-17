Northside Capital Management LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Northside Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 329.4% in the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 73 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.8% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,016.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,075.00 price target (up from $980.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,013.59.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $919.75 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $675.96 and a one year high of $1,008.25. The company has a market cap of $408.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $949.72 and a 200-day moving average of $900.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $894.68, for a total transaction of $1,266,866.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,514,232. This trade represents a 4.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.