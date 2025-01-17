NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Trading Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

NTT DATA Group Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.34 and last traded at $18.78. Approximately 24,414 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 12,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

NTT DATA Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.76.

About NTT DATA Group

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services.

