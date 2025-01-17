NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Acquired by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 291.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,208 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,721,000. Redwood Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter worth $12,599,000. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 350,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,718,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in NV5 Global by 313.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 97,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 73,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 287.2% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 98,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after acquiring an additional 72,780 shares in the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NV5 Global

In other NV5 Global news, VP Richard Tong sold 20,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $401,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,326.72. The trade was a 30.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. NV5 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $28.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

NV5 Global declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 6th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NVEE. StockNews.com upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NV5 Global from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

