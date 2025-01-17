NXM (NXM) Market Cap Hits $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. In the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can now be purchased for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00005384 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00019986 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00006452 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00004568 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000029 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

