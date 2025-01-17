Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $480,000 Investment in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 548.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total value of $147,764.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,585.23. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $495,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,991,309.12. This trade represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,364 in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOUR opened at $107.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.08. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $116.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.71.

FOUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $106.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.90.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

