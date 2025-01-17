Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $2.65 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 3,367.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $142,000.

Shares of IMTM opened at $37.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.95. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $41.20.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

