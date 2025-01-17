Occidental Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 81,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 23,577 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 16,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 15,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $110.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.04 and a 200 day moving average of $120.75. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.90 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Melius Research boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.06.

In other news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $1,145,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,864,657.56. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $95,903.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,390.40. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 945,407 shares of company stock valued at $115,573,009 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

