Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 782 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,178 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 55,740 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $13,378,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $13,445,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 154,293 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $41,519,000 after purchasing an additional 26,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,895 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $72,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $210.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.39 and its 200 day moving average is $236.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.47. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $201.58 and a twelve month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citic Securities initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a $288.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.19.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

