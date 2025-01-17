Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP) Short Interest Update

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 79.3% from the December 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONBPP traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.12. 1,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,991. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.22.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

