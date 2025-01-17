Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Shares Down 3.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) were down 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.13. Approximately 103,662 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 101,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONC

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Performance

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.35.

(Get Free Report)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.