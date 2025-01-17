Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Shares Down 3.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) were down 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.13. Approximately 103,662 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 101,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONC
Oncolytics Biotech Stock Performance
Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile
Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oncolytics Biotech
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Buffett’s Sale of BAC Stock: A Smart Move or Missed Opportunity?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Energy Sector Shines in 2025: 2 Stocks Leading the Charge
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Market Volatility Ahead? These 3 ETFs Stand Out
Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.