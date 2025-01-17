Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Barrington Research

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barrington Research from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Option Care Health from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.71. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $969,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 326,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,355,568.36. This represents a 15.18 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Option Care Health by 937.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 110.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Option Care Health by 3,362.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 3,029.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Option Care Health by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

