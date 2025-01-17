Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Short Interest Update

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,300 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 139,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 596.5 days.

Oracle Co. Japan Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OCLCF remained flat at $91.24 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.47 and a 200 day moving average of $85.82. Oracle Co. Japan has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $98.29.

Get Oracle Co. Japan alerts:

Oracle Co. Japan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Oracle Corporation Japan engages in the development and sale of software and hardware products and solutions in Japan. It operates through three segments: Cloud and License, Hardware Systems, and Services. The company sells software solutions, such as relational database management software, middleware, and applications; hardware, including servers, storage devices, and network devices for use in building and operating IT environments, such as cloud computing environments; and cloud services through Internet and other networks, as well as provides software license renewal rights and technical support.

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Co. Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Co. Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.