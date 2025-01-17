Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Short Interest Update

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,300 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 139,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 596.5 days.
Oracle Co. Japan Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:OCLCF remained flat at $91.24 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.47 and a 200 day moving average of $85.82. Oracle Co. Japan has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $98.29.
Oracle Co. Japan Company Profile
