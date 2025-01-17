Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Morton Capital Management LLC CA

Morton Capital Management LLC CA lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,372 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Oracle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.48.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $159.73 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.68 and a fifty-two week high of $198.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.22. The company has a market cap of $446.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.