Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW) Short Interest Update

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Origin Materials Trading Down 4.8 %

ORGNW traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,179. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. Origin Materials has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.20.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.

